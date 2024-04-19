Relatively Warm Conditions Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra)-- A slight drop in temperatures is expected, on Friday, as relatively hot conditions are forecast to prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and the port city of Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times, the JMD noted.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 34 degrees during the day, sliding to 19 degrees at night.