(MENAFN- Baystreet) With Trillion-Dollar Potential, the AI Boom is Set to Catapult these Stocks

Musk Apologies for“Incorrectly Low” Severance PackageAlaska Airlines Airborne on Q2 NumbersCallitidas Flat on Data ReleaseD.R. Horton Stock Rises 3% On Earnings Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 18, 2024

Cisco Reveals Hypershield

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hiked on Thursday, as the technology titan unveiled a new security architecture product aimed at securing data centers, clouds, and other IT environments with the help of AI.

Called HyperShield, the product uses AI to protect applications, devices, and data across public and private data centers, clouds, and physical locations, according to a company press release.

HyperShield follows the company's $28-billion acquisition of Splunk last year, a cybersecurity company competing with the likes of DataDog, Elastic, SolarWinds, and Dynatrace. Its launch also builds on Cisco's partnership with Nvidia on managing and securing AI infrastructure.

This is Cisco's big chance to prove itself as a serious AI player at a time when technology giants like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ;GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are spending billions to become leaders in artificial intelligence.

“This is not a product, but a new architecture – the first version of something new,” Jeetu Patel, Cisco's executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration, said.

Other brands are also moving in a similar direction. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) recently announced new large AI model integrations for its Aruba networking division, while Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) VMWare launched a tool to allow companies to use generative AI products in a privacy-secure way.

As for CSCO, its shares grabbed 49 cents to $48.28, first thing Thursday.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks