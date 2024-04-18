Ombudsman Representatives Attend Environmental Security & Green World Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Environmental Security and Green World Conference wasorganised by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office within theframework of a series of events in connection with the declarationof 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year in the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Mahir Mammadov and Mugalib Mahmudov, sector heads of theDepartment of Cooperation with International Organisations andCivil Society Institutions of the Human Rights Commissioner(Ombudsman) Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated inthe event.

During his speech on "Environmental protection and human rights"at the event, M. Mahmudov gave information about the activities ofthe Ombudsman in the field of ensuring environmental rights andnoted that appeals were addressed to international human rightsorganisations by the Ombudsman regarding the environmental crimescommitted by Armenia against Azerbaijan. He also pointed out thatwithin the framework of COP29 this year, legal education eventswill be held by the Ombudsman institution.

During the conference, the participants also planted trees inthe park named after Heydar Aliyev, located in Sumgayit, within theframework of the Green World Solidarity Year.