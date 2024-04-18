Indonesia Vs Australia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The second round of the group stage matches begins today at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium as Indonesia takes on Australia.

Australia coach Tony Vidmar said:“We were happy to start off with a point in this tournament,” said Vidmar referring to the Jordan draw.“We look forward to playing Indonesia, which is going to be a really good game.”

Indonesia, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a demoralizing 2-0 loss to Qatar in their opener on Monday at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Match ends!

84' Attempt missed. Jordan Courtney-Perkins (Australia U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Garang Kuol with a cross following a corner.

83' Substitution, Indonesia U23. Ikhsan Nul Zikrak replaces Komang Teguh because of an injury.

72' Substitution, Indonesia U23. Justin Hubner replaces Jeam Sroyer because of an injury.

65' Attempt missed. Lachlan Brook (Australia U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

60' Substitution, Australia U23. Lachlan Brook replaces Adrian Segecic.

60' Substitution, Australia U23. Jordi Valadon replaces Keegan Jelacic.

52' Attempt saved. Mohamed Touré (Australia U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nishan Velupillay.

Second Half Begins

Indonesia 1-0 Australia

HALF TIME

⏱️ 45+10

Indonesia has taken the lead in the first half, up 1-0, thanks to their goalkeeper Mohamed Touré's crucial penalty save from Australia

45+8' Jeam Sroyer (Indonesia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

IN PHOTOS: Indonesian players celebrate scoring a goal against Australia. Photos by Mohamed Farag/ The Peninsula

45' GOAL! Indonesia 1 - 0 Australia

45' ⚽ Goal! Indonesia U23 1, Australia U23 0. Komang Teguh (Indonesia U23) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Nathan Tjoe-A-On following a corner.

35' Attempt missed. Komang Teguh (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

26 ' Mohamed Touré (Australia U23) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

25' Corner, Australia U23. Conceded by Ernando Ari.

25' Penalty saved. Mohamed Touré (Australia U23) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

24' Komang Teguh (Indonesia U23) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

23' VAR Decision: Penalty Australia U23.

23' VAR Checking: Australia U23 Penalty.

19' Attempt missed. Mohamed Touré (Australia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Italiano with a cross.

16' Attempt missed. Rafael Struick (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box.

Ten minutes into the match, both teams are playing cautiously, each focused on not conceding the first goal.

Match begins!

Line-up of players