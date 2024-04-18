Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Fasting To Offering Sevas, 7 Important Rituals To Do For Good Luck

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is revered for his strength, devotion, and loyalty. This year the festival falls on April 23, 2024, and here are seven important things you can do on Hanuman Jayanti 2024 for good luck.
Visit Hanuman temples
Start your day by visiting Hanuman temples and offering prayers to seek blessings for strength, courage, and protection.
Recite Hanuman Chalisa
Recite the Hanuman Chalisa, a sacred hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, to invoke his blessings and to attain spiritual growth and inner strength.
Perform Hanuman Puja
Perform a special puja dedicated to Lord Hanuman at home or in a temple, offering flowers, incense, sweets, and fruits to the deity with devotion and sincerity.
Observe fasting
Consider observing a fast on this auspicious day to purify your body and mind, and to demonstrate your dedication and reverence to Lord Hanuman.
Read Hanuman stories
Read and reflect upon the stories and teachings associated with Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana or other sacred texts, to imbibe his virtues of loyalty, courage, and humility.
Offer seva
Engage in acts of selfless service or seva, such as feeding the needy, helping the poor, or volunteering at a charitable organization, in honor of Lord Hanuman's spirit of selflessness and devotion.
Chant Hanuman Mantras
Regularly chant Hanuman mantras such as "Om Hanumate Namah" or "Om Sri Hanumate Namah" throughout the day to invoke the blessings of Lord Hanuman and to overcome obstacles in life.
