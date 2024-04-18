Enriched Flour To Be Sold In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In Azerbaijan, enriched flour will be sold, Azernews reports.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA),Goshgar Tahmazli, said this at the public hearing held by theagrarian policy committee in parliament on the topic "Food safetysystem and its role in the concept of unified health".

According to him, a working group has been established to enrichwheat flour in order to prevent iron deficiency anemia.

"In the near future, this enrichment procedure will be carriedout. The process of enriching flour with iron will be carried outin the bread production and flour processing enterprises that wehave agreed on. Thus, we will be able to find iron-enriched flourin addition to ordinary flour sold in commercial networks."