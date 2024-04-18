Group D: Uzbekistan Down Malaysia As Vietnam Beat Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Title-contenders Uzbekistan defeated Malaysia 2-0 to secure a strong start in Group D of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 at Khalifa International Stadium, yesterday.

Malaysia kept the game tight for long periods but 2018 champions Uzbekistan's clinical finishing proved to be the difference in a tie of limited chances.

Both sides had early chances with Luqman Hakim sending a volley just over the bar in the first minute before Jasurbek Jaloliddinov tested Malaysian goalkeeper Azim Al Amin with a grounder from outside the box.

Luqman was then presented with a tap-in chance on seven minutes but Saidazamat Mirsaidov produced an outstanding last-ditch block to deny the Yokohama FC forward.

That was to cost Malaysia four minutes later when Jaloliddinov confidently slotted home a spot-kick which was awarded after Syahir Bashah dallied inside his own box before eventually fouling Ruslanbek Jiyanov after the Navbahor forward had nicked the ball off him.

Ulugbek Khoshimov settled the contest 10 minutes later after Khusain Norchaev pounced on a loose ball to set up the former for the finish, with Uzbekistan to face Kuwait next on Saturday.

Malaysia will play Vietnam, who started on a winning note beating Kuwait 3-1 at the Al Janoub Stadium in second Group D match yesterday.

The 2018 runners-up took full advantage of Kuwait going a man down in the 31st minute when Ebraheem Kameel was sent off after a VAR review for a violent challenge on Khuat Van Kang.

Bui Vi Hao scored goals in 47th and 76th minute after Nguyen Van Tung opened the scoring for Vietnam in 45+1 minutes. Salman Saud Abdulaziz, who converted a penalty in 45+9 minutes, was the scorer for Kuwait.

Vietnam were also reduced to 10 men following a red card to Nguyen Ngoc Thang in 45+7 minutes.