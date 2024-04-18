Mortar Devices Discovered In Agdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mortar devices were discovered in the Aghdam district, theAzerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Internal Ministry.

The employees of the Agdam District Police Department found twomortars, three automatic weapons, 53 shells, one grenade, twoexplosive detonators, more than 2,000 cartridges and otherammunition from the territory of Yeni Garalar village and handedover to the related governmental bodies.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.