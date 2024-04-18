Msheireb Award For Innovation In Design Unveiled

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East have announced the inaugural Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design.

This global initiative celebrates and honours exemplary design-driven solutions in the realms of human-centred design, sustainable design, technology-powered design, and lifestyle and luxury design. These award categories are linked to the Innovation by Design Summit themes, which is being hosted by Fast Company Middle East.

The award aims to champion design thinking as a catalyst for positive change, offering a platform for ideas that address individual, community, and global challenges.

Inspired by Msheireb Properties' ethos of responsible innovation, the 2024 edition of the prize will select four winners across the designated categories. Each recipient will gain unparalleled exposure to a global audience, amplifying the impact of their creations.

“By creating a platform to bring about societal change, the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design serves as a powerful catalyst for a future focused on the wellbeing of people and the planet – a cause we champion at Msheireb Properties,” said Msheireb Properties CEO Engr. Ali Al Kuwari.

The Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design shortlist and winners will be chosen by experts in design and innovation, Msheireb Properties teams, and Fast Company Middle East editors. The panel of judges evaluates candidates based on criteria such as replicability, design thinking and audience impact (individual, community, global): Innovative: Does the design showcase originality and novelty?; Sustainable and Responsible: Is the product thoughtfully designed with environmental considerations?; Replicable: Can the solution be easily replicated or scaled?; Impactful: Does the design solution have the potential to significantly improve lives?; and Inspiring: Does the design serve as a role model for change? Does it contribute to preserving culture and enhancing lives?.

The award ceremony will take place on April 24 at the Doha Design District.