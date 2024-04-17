(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Prestigious titles for top developers at the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) ENHANCED CATEGORIES TO DIFFERENTIATE DEVELOPERS AS THE GOLD STANDARD OF REAL ESTATE IN A COMPETITIVE MARKET



Organisers of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) have announced their call for entries ahead of this year's highly anticipated gala celebration.

The 14th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), supported by Mitsubishi Electric Asia, are now open for entries until 30 August 2024.

The 14th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), supported by Mitsubishi Electric Asia, are now accepting submissions from the industry and the public via

asiapropertyawards/nominations until 30 August 2024.

Bringing the city-state's finest developers together, the black-tie gala dinner and presentation of the Awards are now scheduled for Friday, 8 November 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Key dates for the 2024 edition:

30 August

2024 – Entries close

23 September-4 October 2024 – Site Inspections

7 October 2024 – Final Judging

8 November 2024 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Singapore

13 December 2024 – Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Singapore

Raising standards

Almost 90 categories are in the latest edition of the Awards, raising the Gold Standard of real estate higher in Singapore for 2024.



Newly added categories include the never-before-presented ESG awards, recognising excellence in the spheres of sustainable design, sustainable construction, energy efficiency, and social impact. Other new categories include awards for the country's finest investment properties.

An independent panel of judges, composed of seasoned professionals from diverse segments within the real estate realm, ensures a fair and transparent selection process. HLB, the worldwide network of independent advisory and accounting firms, supervises the entirety of the judging process.

Kristin Thorsteins, chairperson of the panel of judges and head of partnerships – growth for APAC at IWG PLC, said:“Joining the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards is a valuable investment for Singaporean property developers, offering independent validation of their projects, boosting brand recognition, and generating wide-reaching media exposure. This recognition translates to increased trust from buyers and investors, differentiating the developer in a competitive market. Additionally, the awards offer networking opportunities with leading industry players, provide an avenue to benchmark quality, and can lead to increased sales and the ability to command premium pricing.”

Resilience of demand

The enhanced, diversified categories point to the continual resilience of demand for residential properties in Singapore.

Seven in 10 Singaporeans intend to buy a property, with more than half planning to buy it within the next five years, according to the PropertyGuru Singapore Consumer Sentiment Study (CSS) H1 2024.

The study further revealed that the overall Sentiment Index has remained stable at 44 points, a slight increase from the last wave in the H2 2023 report at 43 points.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said:“With its inherent stability, Singapore continues to offer attractive options for property buyers and investors in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to honouring the finest real estate in Southeast Asia's most resilient market as it continues to set the highest standards in urban development. The latest edition of these Awards is also an opportunity to showcase the superior built spaces that make Singapore a city of tomorrow and a future-ready destination to live, work, and thrive.”

Top representation

Top developers successfully represented Singapore at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in December 2023.

GuocoLand won Best Developer (Asia) for the third time in the history of the Grand Final, also known as the culmination of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series. Other winning developers included Frasers Property Singapore, recipient of the Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia) award, and UOL Group Limited and Pan Pacific Hotels Group, recipients of the Best Hospitality Developer (Asia) award. UOL Group Limited also won the Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) award while EL

Development Pte Ltd won the Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia) award.



The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) are part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, marking its 19th year in 2024. The series covers key markets across the region, spanning Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, with exclusive gala dinners and ceremonies that represent the most anticipated property events of the year.



Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) are supported by gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Asia; official portal partner com; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partner Top 10 Singapore; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards .

