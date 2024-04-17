Protesters In Tbilisi March To Government House

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, the capital ofGeorgia, the protest against the draft law "On the transparency offoreign influence" continues.

Unlike the previous days, today's action has not yet registereda conflict. The participants of the action decided to march infront of the parliament towards the government house.

They want to meet with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in frontof the government building, demand the withdrawal of the draft law"On transparency of foreign influence" and the release of allprisoners.

Police gathered around the government building. Special forcesand employees of power structures have been mobilized in FreedomSquare.