Two Arrested, One Detained For Assaulting 3 Youths Who Raised 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In B'luru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and detained one minor for attacking three youths travelling in a car who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in Bengaluru.

The incident took place under the limits of the Vidyaranyapura police station in the state capital.

DCP (North East), Lakshmi Prasad, said a case has been registered in the matter under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The youths travelling in the car holding flags had raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. The accused waylaid the car and created a ruckus. The youths in the car were also assaulted. A case has been registered in this regard. The police have launched a hunt for the other accused persons who attacked the youths," the DCP said.

Sources said the victims were returning after celebrating Ram Navami when they were attacked.

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, the bikers could be seen warning the youths against raising 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans, and instead asking them to chant 'Allah Hu Akbar'.

The victims have been identified as Vinayak, Rahul, and Pavan.