Dubai Floods: Ex-CEO Of Jet Airways Slams Anand Mahindra For His 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' Remark

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anand Mahindra's recent social media post comparing the flooding in Dubai to Mumbai has ignited a debate online, drawing criticism from former Jet Airways CEO designate Sanjiv Kapoor and various netizens.

Heavy rainfall in Dubai led to severe flooding, causing submerged vehicles and disrupting daily life in the United Arab Emirates. Images and videos of the inundated streets flooded social media platforms, prompting swift action from authorities, who closed schools and encouraged remote work to ensure safety.

In a widely circulated post, Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of the flooded roads in Dubai, comparing the situation to Mumbai. He captioned the post with, "Nope. Not Mumbai. Dubai." The comparison sparked mixed reactions from users, with some accusing Mahindra of mocking Dubai's predicament, while others defended his perspective, arguing that he was merely stating a fact.

Sanjiv Kapoor, the former Jet Airways CEO designate, criticized Mahindra's analogy, calling it inaccurate. Kapoor pointed out that Dubai's infrastructure isn't equipped to handle heavy rains, unlike cities designed for such weather conditions. He compared the situation to if it suddenly snowed heavily in Mumbai, a city not built to handle snow.

However, Kapoor later clarified his stance, acknowledging that Mahindra may not have intended to mock Dubai directly. He emphasized that regardless of the rain source, Dubai's infrastructure isn't designed for extreme weather conditions.

On the other hand, some users came to Mahindra's defence, stating that he wasn't mocking Dubai but highlighting the reality that even modern cities like Dubai can face weather-related challenges. They argued that Dubai, despite its advanced infrastructure, cannot completely mitigate all weather conditions, especially heavy rainfall. One user pointed out the role of cloud seeding in exacerbating the heavy rainfall and emphasized that Dubai, despite its advancements, is not immune to weather-related issues.