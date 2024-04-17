Active Electronic Components Market Poised To Reach New Heights USD 535 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Industrial Automation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Market Size & Report Scope:

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Active Electronic Components Market Size was valued at USD 318.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 535 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Active electronic components are integral to circuits, amplifying electrical signals and powering various devices. They play a important role in AC circuits, enhancing power and voltage, and are essential for energy management in electronic systems. The market's growth is Driven by the increasing demand across multiple sectors and the widespread use of connected devices. Factors such as the surge in smartphone, laptop, and wearable device usage, coupled with increased industrial automation, are Help to Drive market expansion. The active electronic components are Important in the healthcare and automotive sectors, especially with the rapid adoption of MEMS technology. Semiconductors such as diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits are among the most sought-after active components, offering precise electricity management capabilities to match varying power outputs.

Top Companies Featured in Active Electronic Components Market Report:



Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments

Intel

Broadcom

Microchip Technology

Monolithic Power

NXP Semiconductors

Toshiba

Maxim Integrated

Qualcomm Analog Devices

Market Analysis:

The active electronic components market is undergoing significant transformation driven by several key factors. The primary growth drivers is the rapid integration of these components into emerging technologies such as 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, IoT devices, and renewable energy systems. This integration is Driven by the need for enhanced connectivity, energy efficiency, and performance optimization across various industries. The increasing demand for consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, and home appliances, is contributing to the market's expansion. As consumers looking for more advanced and feature-rich devices, manufacturers are under pressure to incorporate Advanced active electronic components to meet these demands. The automotive sector is witnessing a surge in electric vehicle adoption and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), driving the need for active electronic components Such as sensors, transistors, and integrated circuits. This trend is further Driven by the growing focus on vehicle safety, connectivity, and autonomous functionalities. The market is experiencing notable growth in regions Such as Asia Pacific, attributed to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and government initiatives supporting technological advancements. The challenges such as supply chain disruptions, fluctuating raw material prices, and high labor costs pose significant hurdles for market players, necessitating strategic planning and innovation to maintain competitiveness and sustain growth.

Active Electronic Components Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY PRODUCT



Optoelectronic Devices

Vacuum Tubes

Semiconductor Devices Display Technologies

On terms of Product, the Semiconductor Devices segment dominated in 2023 due to its widespread usage in electronic circuits, offering enhanced power and voltage management capabilities.

BY END-USER



Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Information Technology

Automotives Aerospace And Defense

By end user analysis, The Consumer Electronics segment led in 2023, driven by increasing demand for smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted the global supply chain, impacted semiconductor production and resulted to increasing price fluctuations. This has compelled manufacturers to reassess their strategies and look for alternative supply sources, affecting market dynamics.

Impact of Economic Slowdown:

The economic slowdown has influenced consumer spending patterns, impacting the demand for electronic components. It has also spurred innovation and the development of cost-effective, energy-efficient solutions to align with market demands.

Key Regional Developments

– In 2023, the North America Region holds the largest portion of the Active Electronic Components Market share, owing to several factors. the region is growing advanced technological infrastructure, facilitating the development and adoption of innovative electronic components across various industries. North America has a robust automotive sector, with manufacturers integrating active electronic components into vehicles for improve safety, connectivity, and performance. The region experiences high demand for consumer electronics, driving the production and consumption of devices powered by active components such as semiconductors and integrated circuits. North America has a thriving healthcare industry that relies heavily on advanced electronic systems and devices. The significant investments in research and development initiatives contribute to the region's leadership in the active electronic components market, ensuring continuous innovation and market growth.

– Asia Pacific Region is projected to growing with the highest CAGR, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing consumer electronics adoption, growing automotive manufacturing, expanding IoT applications, and favorable government initiatives promoting technological advancements.

Key Takeaways:



The active electronic components market is set for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, expanding end-user applications, and global connectivity demands.

Manufacturers are focusing on energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and innovation to meet evolving market needs. Regional dynamics and geopolitical factors like supply chain disruptions and economic fluctuations will influence market trends.

Recent Developments:



In 2023, STMicroelectronics launched octal high-side switches with galvanic isolation for enhanced robustness.

In 2023, Onsemi collaborated with Unikie and CoreHW to introduce an end-to-end positioning system for precise asset tracking.

In 2023, Qualcomm announced a satellite IoT solution for uninterrupted remote monitoring and asset tracking.

In 2023, NIO and NXP collaborated on 4D Imaging Radar Deployment for advanced autonomous driving. In 2023, Infineon Technologies AG introduced LPDDR memory for next-gen automotive architectures, ensuring secure and real-time code execution.

