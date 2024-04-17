‘This Seems To Be God’S Plan’: Shah Rukh Khan's Pep Talk At KKR’S Dressing Room

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Despite Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) disappointing loss to Rajasthan Royals, franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan came down in support of his team and said, "this seems to be God's plan".

Addressing KKR members and the coach Gautam Gambhir in the video shared on social media, the star Bollywood actor can be seen saying, "We did not deserve to lose; this seems to be God's plan". He later said that "wins and losses are a part of the game, and now all the team members should focus on the next game."

"The main thing is the energy in all of us. I think we have great energy on the field, we have lovely energy here, and personally, also, everybody is bonding together. So please continue so. All the best. Honestly, it was a very proud day, the way we all played. I think all of us, I won't even take individual names, that's been taken. GG (Gautam Gambhir), don't feel down. We would all be bouncing back. It's God's plan for today," the actor said in his speech.

"As Rinku says, I think this is what we would like then. We'll be back with more and better god's plans. Thank you, everyone, God bless you all," he added.

The actor is often seen in the stadium cheering for his team.

On Tuesday, Jos Buttler scored a sensational unbeaten century as Rajasthan mounted the joint-highest successful chase (224) to prevail over Kolkata by two wickets in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens.