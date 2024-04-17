Fire Destroys Denmark's Oldest Historic Building

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Authorities in Denmark say that as a result of a fire in Copenhagen, the capital of this country, a historic building dating back 400 years has been burnt.

This incident occurred early Tuesday morning, April 16th, in the historic building of the Danish Stock Exchange in central Copenhagen, and after 8 o'clock, large parts of this historic building caught fire.

According to reports, the central spire of this building collapsed as a result of the fire.

International media report that the historical significance of this building dates back to 1625 AD, and currently, the Danish Chamber of Commerce is also located in this building.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been determined, and the fire has caused extensive damage to this building.

The fire at Copenhagen's 400-year-old Danish Stock Exchange caused the central spire to collapse. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

