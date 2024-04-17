America tells Ukraine to suspend assault on Russian oil refineries

(MENAFN) Recent reports from The Washington Post shed light on strained relations between the United States and Ukraine, as the former allegedly urged the latter to cease its targeting of Russian oil refineries with drones. According to anonymous American officials cited by the newspaper, the United States has repeatedly requested Ukraine to refrain from launching attacks on Russian energy facilities, particularly oil depots and refineries, using kamikaze drones.



The tension between the two nations escalated further with reports indicating that Ukraine has disregarded these requests, leading to frustration within the Biden administration. The Washington Post highlights a private meeting between United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Munich Security Conference in February. During this encounter, Harris reportedly conveyed the United States stance, emphasizing concerns that such attacks could elevate global energy prices and provoke significant retaliation from Russia.



Despite these warnings, Ukrainian officials purportedly remained steadfast in their strategy, brushing off the recommendations from their American counterparts. The situation has exacerbated existing rifts between Washington and Kiev, particularly as Ukraine expresses frustration over the United States' inability to provide additional military assistance. This frustration is compounded by political hurdles in the form of Republican opposition in Congress, which has impeded President Joe Biden's proposed foreign aid package, including significant funding earmarked for Ukraine.



As the impasse continues, the divergence in tactics between the United States and Ukraine underscores broader complexities in their bilateral relationship. While both nations share strategic interests in countering Russian aggression, the disagreement over military tactics and aid allocation highlights the challenges of navigating geopolitical alliances amidst shifting global dynamics.

