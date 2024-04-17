AUS secures top spots in academic and employer reputation in UAE, announces QS World University Rankings 2024 by Broad and Narrow Subjects

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, April 16, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) achieved a notable accomplishment in the QS World University Rankings 2024 by Narrow and Broad Subjects, ranking first in the UAE in the narrow subjects of accounting and finance, economics and econometrics, architecture and built environment, civil engineering, and in the broader subject of art and humanities.



AUS has also attained the highest ranking in the UAE in academic reputation in the narrow subjects of economics and econometrics, and architecture and built environment.



In the category of employer reputation, AUS ranked first in the narrow subjects of accounting and finance; economics and econometrics; architecture and built environment; and electrical, mechanical, civil and chemical engineering. It also ranked second in the UAE in business and management, computer science and information systems, and arts and design, and in the broader subjects of engineering and technology, and art and humanities.



Globally, the university ranked among the top 200 universities in the narrow subjects of accounting and finance, architecture and built environment, art and design, and civil engineering, and among the top 250 universities in business management. It also had two new narrow subject entries, earning placement among the top 350 universities in economics and econometrics and among the top 550 universities in mathematics. AUS also ranks among the top 300 universities in mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering.



QS also highlighted AUS’ global standing by broad subjects, underscoring the university’s advancement in its global ranking, positioning it among the top 400 universities in arts and humanities, social sciences and management, and engineering and technology.



Assessing nearly 5,000 global institutions, the QS 2024 rankings provide valuable information to prospective university students seeking to identify the world's leading schools in their chosen field.



“I am happy to see our institution's ongoing dedication to academic excellence reflected in the latest QS World University Rankings by broad and narrow subjects. We continuously strive as an institution for improvement, investing in innovative teaching methods, research and infrastructure to enhance our students' learning experience. Our consistent efforts towards academic advancement and quality improvement emphasize our determination to excel in the global higher education landscape. We remain steadfast in our mission to further elevate our ranking and uphold the highest standards of academic excellence,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.



AUS offers 32 undergraduate degree programs, 46 undergraduate minors, 17 master's degree programs and five PhD programs. QS Arab Region University Rankings has named AUS among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past nine consecutive years. AUS is also number one in the category of employer reputation, second in academic reputation and third in employment outcomes in the UAE, according to QS World University Rankings (2024).







