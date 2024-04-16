Tinygemsbreaks QSAM Biosciences Inc. (QSAM) Announces Reverse Stock Split Ratio Ahead Of Merger

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) QSAM Biosciences (OTCQB: QSAM) previously announced that it will effectuate a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding shares of QSAM's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a ratio in the range of 1:1000 to 1:2000, prior to the closing of the merger between the company and Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX) (OTC: TLPPF) , under which Telix will acquire QSAM. On April 15, 2024, the board of directors of QSAM unanimously approved a reverse stock split ratio of 1-for-2,000 that, once effective, every holder of common stock of the company shall receive one share of common stock for every 2,000 shares of common stock held (the“reverse stock split”). On Feb. 7, 2024, a majority of the voting shareholders of QSAM approved the reverse stock split and granted the board the discretion to adopt the ratio prior to the closing of the merger.

To view the full press release, visit

About QSAM Biosciences Inc.

QSAM Biosciences is developing next-generation nuclear medicines for the treatment of bone cancer. QSAM's initial technology, 153 Sm-DOTMP, is a clinical-stage bone-targeting radiopharmaceutical originally developed by IsoTherapeutics Group LLC.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QSAM are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by IBN