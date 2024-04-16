Israeli Army Orders Residents In N. Gaza To Evacuate: Hamas' Media Office

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – The regime's army sent tanks to northern Gaza city, Beit Hanoun and ordered residents to evacuate, the Hamas-run government media office said, yesterday.

The office said in a statement that, the regime's bulldozers and tanks, advanced towards the shelter centres in the city, and the regime's army surrounded a school, housing hundreds of displaced people.

The Zionist army set up a field investigation centre behind the school, and demanded everyone inside to leave, under threat of weapons, the statement said, adding, all families in Beit Hanoun were forced to evacuate, and several young men were arrested.

“The new crime was committed under the cover of intense aerial and artillery bombardment and heavy gunfire,” the statement said, adding that, the regime's military vehicles were still present east of Jabalia and Beit Hanoun.

The statement urged the international community, to hold the Israeli regime's army accountable for displacing residents from their homes, despite their insistence on remaining there, amidst inhumane conditions.

So far, the Israeli regime has not issued a response to the statement.– NNN-XINHUA