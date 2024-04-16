Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 33,843: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 17 (NNN-WAFA) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced yesterday that, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 33,843.
The ministry said in a press statement that, 46 people were killed and 110 others injured, in five Israeli raids during the past 24 hours.
This brings the total death toll to 33,843, and injuries to 76,575, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, 2023.
The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.– NNN-WAFA
