Prime Minister, US Secretary Of State Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Tuesday a phone call from the Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, and ways to de-escalate, especially ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the latest regional developments, calling on all parties to de-escalate and exercise the utmost restraint.

Stressing the need for joint action to reduce escalation in the region and resolve disputes peacefully, His Excellency renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels.