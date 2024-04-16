Badruka School Of Management Unveils BSM IGNITE, A Business Case Competition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, April 16, 2024: Badruka School of Management (BSM), an institute of Badruka Educational Society, has introduced BSM IGNITE (Ideas Generating New Innovative Ventures Entrepreneurially), a business case competition. Final-year students and early-stage career professionals across India can participate in the competition.



BSM IGNITE offers a unique opportunity for individuals to transform their business ideas into growing ventures. The winners and runners-up will get a chance to win cash prizes from a prize pool of Rs. 2 Lakh. Further advantages of the competition include ample networking opportunities for young aspirants to engage with like-minded individuals, potential partners, and investors. The participants will gain recognition and visibility through BSM's digital channels, website exposure, and nationwide media coverage which will elevate their presence in the entrepreneurial landscape. Additionally, students will benefit from valuable insights and mentorship provided by industry experts, faculty members, and experienced entrepreneurs.



Dr. Prabhu Aggarwal, Director, BSM, stated, "India, with its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, has seen remarkable growth in recent years. The country is also home to the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, with a significant surge in young entrepreneurs. Against this backdrop, BSM IGNITE aims to empower the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary support and resources to bring their ideas to life and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global innovation powerhouse. We believe in fostering innovation at every stage, from the inception of an idea to its realisation as a successful venture. BSM IGNITE is not only focused on nurturing existing startups but also caters to those who have innovative ideas waiting to be unleashed."



The competition will be overseen by a distinguished panel of judges, including Dr. Prabhu Aggarwal, Director of Badruka School of Management and former Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal University and Bennett University. Joining him are Mr. Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Co-Innovation at IIIT Hyderabad and former Interim Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, as well as Mr. Aditya Vuchi, Co-Founder and CEO of MediaMint, and CEO of Doosra.



Competition Timeline & Guidelines



Round 1 consists of an online qualifying quiz which will close on April 29, 2024.

Participants scoring above 70% in Round 1 qualify for Round 2 on May 06, 2024.

Round 2 participants will have to submit an executive summary and elevator pitch. Also, they will receive exclusive merchandise from the institute.

Top 25% of Round 2 participants advance to Round 3 for in-person presentations in Hyderabad on May 18, 2024.

Round 3 finalists receive national spotlight from BSM.





About Badruka School of Management



Badruka School of Management (BSM) is a distinguished Business School in Hyderabad, committed to fostering entrepreneurship and excellence. Our multidisciplinary curriculum is designed to nurture future leaders across various sectors, fostering inclusivity and sustainability in society.



In the rapidly evolving business landscape, characterised by digitisation and continuous innovation, BSM aims to redefine business education, empowering graduates to navigate workplace challenges, ask pertinent questions, and make strategic decisions for sustainable growth. We aspire to rank among the top Business Schools in India, guided by our commitment to student and faculty quality.

