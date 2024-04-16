Egypt's Planning Minister Participates In World Bank And IMF Spring Meetings In Washington

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Hala El-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development and Chairperson of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) is currently participating in the 2024 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held in Washington, D.C. from April 15 to 20.

The meetings bring together delegations and representatives from various countries to discuss pressing global issues and collaborate on solutions.

The theme of the 2024 Spring Meetings is“Addressing Global Challenges Head-On: Financing, Knowledge, Private Sector Investment, and Crisis Preparedness.” Participants will explore strategies to enhance economic stability and prosperity, particularly in regions affected by conflict.

El-Said is scheduled to participate in several key sessions and meetings during the event, including“Policymaking in Times of Conflict and Turmoil.” This session will focus on fostering economic stability and growth in conflict-stricken nations and their neighbours.

She will also take part in a panel discussion on Promoting Inclusive Growth and Gender Equality, which will delve into strategies to promote inclusive economic growth and empower women.

Furthermore, the Egyptian Planning minister will attend a panel discussion on Capital Flows and also will participate in“Growth in the IMF Regional Economic Outlook Update and Launch.”

Moreover, El-Said will hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from the World Bank, the IMF, and prominent investors. She will also meet with the IMF team to discuss public investment management.