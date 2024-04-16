Akshay Kumar To Debut In Telugu With Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa', Share Screen Space With Prabhas, Mohanlal. Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to debut in Telugu cinema with Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa, the producers of the movie announced on Tuesday, April 16.A post on the official social media handle of the movie on X (formerly Twitter) stated,“We're thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for \"Kannappa,\" Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience!\"Also read: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff movie numbers nosedive by 72.38%Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead role in Kannappa, also shared the news on his official X page that reads,“The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!” In the post, the Bollywood star could be seen being welcomed and greeted by Vishnu and renowned actor and producer Mohan Babu read: New films, shows seek to build promotional volume with social media snippetsAs a token of his appreciation, Mohan Babu presented Akshay with a shawl. Later, all three were seen engrossed in a conversation Manchu-starrer Kannappa is based on the true story of an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The story revolves around the protagonist Kannappa and his life journey read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's movie sees 83% jump on Saturday, mints ₹15.6 crore in 3 daysWhile details about Akshay Kumar's role in the movie remain a mystery, the superstar, in his reply, expressed gratitude.“Thank you @iVishnuManchu for such a warm welcome and making me a part of your #Kannappa journey. Jai Mahakaal,” he wrote on X.Mukesh Kumar's directorial Kannappa's cast also features Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo and Mukesh Rishi in major roles read: New films, shows seek to build promotional volume with social media snippetsProduced under the banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the biopic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.
