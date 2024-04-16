Sri Lanka's Lost Revolution

Despite historically only making up 10% of the population, the island's Tamil minority grew in importance under colonial rule. The British, who had been familiar with the group based on previous experience in India, concentrated on the construction of schools and civic centers in Tamil communities.

Over time, this development led to widespread resentment among the Sinhalese majority, who would later seek to correct this perceived imbalance after independence.

In July 1983, following decades of political repression and relegation to second-class status, militarized elements of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority attacked various army units across the island. Using state records, the predominantly Sinhalese government retaliated by harassing Tamil households and communities, leading to widespread violence.

The Tamil Tigers, the primary militia group responsible for resisting the state, soon after embarked on a decades-long bombing and assassination campaign. This would be in conjunction with traditional combat operations on the ground, which would culminate in the seizure of several provinces in the north by separatist forces.

The conflict would continue until 2009 when the Sri Lankan government declared victory in the civil war after bringing the remaining independent Tamil communities under its control.



Although the nearly 30-year-long conflict was now over, the government continued its aggressive pursuit of domestic political opponents. In 2013, the BBC interviewed dozens of Tamil citizens who claimed that the government was still subjecting them to torture even after the conflict was over. One woman, identified as Vasantha by the publication, recalled one such incident specifically.



“On the last day, at about two in the morning, three people came and they blindfolded me again and handcuffed me. At that moment I thought they were going to kill me,” she told investigative journalist Frances Harrison. Documents from the hospital she was rushed to following her abduction corroborated her account of both physical and sexual abuse.

It's been over 10 years since that BBC report, yet the human rights situation in Sri Lanka remains critical. Following Rajapaksa's ouster in 2022, the government instituted a series of harsh security measures designed to discourage unrest.

The newly inaugurated President Wickremesinghe led the charge to strengthen the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) , a draconian piece of legislation that effectively enabled detention and torture. The United Nations has also reported that human rights advocates are regularly harassed by local law enforcement, and are subjected to intimidation tactics.

The nationwide unrest that maimed Rajapaksa's administration in 2022 can be attributed to several key factors. In the years prior, two policy shifts had attracted widespread controversy among the public. First, irresponsible tax cuts designed to stimulate growth ultimately ballooned the deficit.

The second was a prohibition against synthetic fertilizer that crippled the state's agricultural sector, eventually leading to financial losses upwards of US$400 million and plummeting levels of rice and tea production.

Additionally, there were also longstanding human rights concerns that predated the 2022 protests. One such concern was the decades-old Muslim Marriage and Divorce Ac , which has long drawn criticism for its enabling of institutions such as child marriage.

It was this cluster of inequalities and systemic failings that led to the fervent demonstrations, affectionately remembered now as the People's Protest, or“aragalaya”, which flooded the Presidential Palace and unified the country in a way previously unseen.

For perhaps the first time in its history, Tamils, Muslims and the Sinhalese majority rallied behind a single cause: the betterment of their island home.

So how did a populist movement, so powerful it physically ousted the nation's chief executive, fail to achieve its most basic goals? In one word: organization.

Although thousands of Sri Lankans found common cause in the belief that both Rajapaksa's government, and the quickly deteriorating economy, must come to an end, there was little in the way of structure or leadership.

Some observers, such as Tamil Guardian editor Thusiyan Nandakumar, believe that the protesters were too focused on the wrong things.

“Failing to recognize the wider causes of the crisis, the movement also proposed no solutions for the island's financial turmoil or an envisioned governance structure going forward,” he wrote for the Diplomat in 2023.“The movement coalesced around a singular demand, one that didn't even call for Rajapaksa to be held accountable for his crimes. It was the lack of potency behind 'Go Home Gota' that weakened it.”

In reality, Rajapaksa's flight simply created a vacuum that established politicians in Colombo were eager and ready to fill. Lacking a unified agenda and consolidated leadership, protesters were at a loss in the crucial hours following the toppling of Rajapaksa's government.