State Statistics Committee Reveals Number Of Taxi Users In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of passengers using taxis in Azerbaijan has beenannounced, Azernews reports, citing the StateStatistics Committee.

The Committee noted that in the months of January-March 2024,30.4 million tons of cargo and 396.7 million passengers weretransported by road transport, which has the largest specificweight in the volume of transportation in the transport sector, andcompared to the same period of the previous year, 7.2 percent andan increase of 7.5 percent were recorded.

A total of 95.3 percent of passengers used buses, and 4.7percent (18.6 million) used taxis. Cargo turnover increased by 9.4percent, and passenger turnover by 8.3 percent.