               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

State Statistics Committee Reveals Number Of Taxi Users In Azerbaijan


4/16/2024 5:12:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of passengers using taxis in Azerbaijan has beenannounced, Azernews reports, citing the StateStatistics Committee.

The Committee noted that in the months of January-March 2024,30.4 million tons of cargo and 396.7 million passengers weretransported by road transport, which has the largest specificweight in the volume of transportation in the transport sector, andcompared to the same period of the previous year, 7.2 percent andan increase of 7.5 percent were recorded.

A total of 95.3 percent of passengers used buses, and 4.7percent (18.6 million) used taxis. Cargo turnover increased by 9.4percent, and passenger turnover by 8.3 percent.

MENAFN16042024000195011045ID1108099442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search