Choithrams Raises AED 500,000 For Dubai Cares' Gaza In Our Hearts Ramadan Fundraising Campaign

10,000 meals were donated to UAE Food Bank as part of Choithrams'“Double Blessings” initiative Choithrams boosted the proceeds from the sale of ready-to-eat meals by 50 times to provide hot meals, food baskets and emergency shelters for the people of Gaza

Dubai, 16 April, 2024: Choithrams, the popular community supermarket brand, has announced that its annual“Double Blessings” Ramadan initiative has raised AED 500,000 for“Gaza In Our Hearts”, a Ramadan fundraising campaign by Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign mobilized the UAE community to raise vital funds for the provision of hot meals, food baskets, as well as waterproof and fire-resistant tents for the people of Gaza, through Anera, Dubai Cares' implementing partner in Gaza.

The“Double Blessings” initiative which was part of Choithrams' 50th anniversary celebrations and ran from 1 March to 10 April, raised funds for“Gaza In Our Hearts” by inviting customers to purchase ready-to-eat meals for AED 10 at any of its retail outlets and online stores, as well as on popular delivery apps. 10,000 meals across 30 days were donated to the UAE Food Bank. Proceeds from the sale of the ready-to-eat meals were directed to Dubai Cares for“Gaza In Our Hearts” with Choithrams boosting donation value by 50 times, handing over a total amount of AED 500,000 to the organization.



L.T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams Group, said,“We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support of our customers, partners, and stakeholders. We are grateful to the donors who have made our“Double Blessings” Ramadan campaign their own. Choithrams' legacy is built on 50 Years of Goodness, and now we are even more inspired to grow Goodness for the next 50 years.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said,“We are thankful to Choithrams and its customers for their remarkable contribution towards our“'Gaza In Our Hearts”' Ramadan fundraising campaign. Their support and generosity demonstrates that in the journey of giving, we share a common goal to deliver meaningful impact.”

Manal Obaid Yaroof, head of UAE Food Bank Committee, said,“We appreciate the partnership with Choithrams and the generosity of its customers, who have donated thousands of meals to UAE Food Bank. Their donations have brought smiles and relief to hundreds and thousands of families and individuals during the holy month of Ramadan.”