Amitabh Bachchan Set To Return For New Season Of 'KBC'; Registrations Start On April 26

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The makers of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', on Tuesday, announced the new season, along with the registrations starting from April 26. The quiz-based reality show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The last episode of Season 15 was aired on December 29, 2023. Now, the makers took to social media and shared an announcement video, wherein we can see Amitabh's clip from the finale episode of season 15.

The video then shows glimpses of several social media messages like "Come back Bachchan ji", and "We miss you Big B. Please restart KBC."

The post is captioned: "Aisa mila pyaar ki laut raha hai fir ek baar, #KaunBanegaCrorepati Shuru ho rahe hain #KBCRegistrations 26 April raat 9 baje se."

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Thanks for bringing a new season of KBC". Another user said: "We miss you sir."

However, the premiere date of the new season has not been announced yet.

The last episode of Season 15 featured an IAS aspirant, Avinash Bharti, from Haiderganj, Uttar Pradesh. He won the amount of Rs 50 lakh.

The finale episode also featured Indian Para-archer Sheetal Devi and actress Vidya Balan. They were followed by veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan.

In Season 15, the makers introduced a new part called 'Super Sandook' where players, after crossing the second threshold, attempt a rapid-fire question round.

Jaskaran Singh, an IAS aspirant, became the first Rs one crore winner of Season 15.

The show will soon air on Sony.