Elon Musk Shares Health Advice On Severe Neck And Back Pain

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Disc replacement surgery may be a game-changer for people experiencing severe neck or back pain, said billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday.

"If you're experiencing severe neck/back pain, I recommend looking into a disc replacement," Musk shared in a post on X.com.

"If you do, err on the side of a disc with limited movement. A simple hinge is more likely to be effective than a high mobility artificial disc that can translate, as well as rotate," he added.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO noted that disc replacement helped reduce his pain levels, which can range from mild to annoying aches, to severe, disabling pain.

"It's a game-changer. Took my pain level from 7 to 9 out of 10 to 1 to 4," Musk said.

Disc replacement surgery is done majorly on people suffering from severe neck pain (cervical disc) and back pain (lumbar disc). The surgery involves the removal of the diseased disc tissue and the implantation of an artificial disc implant.

The artificial disc made up of surgical metals (such as surgical stainless steel or titanium) and specialised plastic bearings helps in the natural motion of the spine while remaining securely fixed to the surrounding vertebral bones.