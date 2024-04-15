Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Issues Notice To CBI On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea In Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea filed by BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. The court scheduled the next hearing for April 22 and will decide on the bail plea based on the response from the central agency her plea, K Kavitha sought interim relief on the grounds that the BRS has declared her a 'Star Campaigner' for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and she must attend to her election duties from April 20 to May 11, CBI arrested K Kavitha from Tihar jail on April 12, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. She was sent to three-day CBI custody and later produced before the court, where the central agency submitted that she was not required for further custodial interrogation.'Not giving satisfactory replies': CBICBI submitted that the BRS leader was not giving satisfactory replies and was evasive about the queries related to Delhi's excise policy scam.\"She also did not divulge true facts and gave evasive replies to most of the questions asked. Her replies were contrary to oral and documentary evidence gathered by the CBI during the investigation. She was not disclosing the facts truthfully, despite being confronted with the evidence and also concealing the facts, which are exclusively in her knowledge,\" the CBI told the court central agency noted that Kavitha's further custodial interrogation was not required at this stage.“As already submitted...she is deliberately and intentionally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case. She, being a prominent politician, is a very influential person, as such, there are credible reasons to believe that she may influence the witnesses and the potential witnesses, who are yet to be examined, tamper with the evidence to be further collected and may hamper the ongoing investigation,” the central agency added.K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 from Hyderabad in a case related to an alleged liquor policy scam. The central agencies have claimed that K Kavitha and her associates paid around ₹100 crore to the senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to get undue favors in Delhi's excise policy.

MENAFN15042024007365015876ID1108096614