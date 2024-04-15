Kerala Has 2,77,49,159 Voters, Women Outnumber Men

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 15 (IANS) Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul on Monday released the latest voters list, which shows that the state's electorate comprises 2,77,49,159 voters, with women (1,43,33,499) outnumbering the men (1,34,15,293).

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats and polling will be held on April 26 in the second phase of the polls.

There are 2,46,959 voters above 85 years of age and 2,891 aged 100 or above.

There are 5,34,394 first-time voters besides 88,384 Non-Resident Keralite and 367 transgender voters.

There will be 25,177 polling booths and 181 auxiliary booths and out of these 2,776 will be model polling booths. As many as 555 polling booths will be manned by all-women teams, while youths will manage 100 and 10 booths will be managed by physically-challenged poll officials.