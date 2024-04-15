Stevie® Awards Honors Valueselling Associates And Its Clients For Sales & Customer Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ValueSelling Associates applauds winners of the 18th annual Stevie Awards

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. congratulates all of the winners – including five of its clients who received Stevie Awards – in the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The gala banquet to reveal the awards was held on April 12 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.



The Stevie® Award trophy is one of the world's most coveted prizes. Since 2002 the Gold Stevie Award has been conferred for achievement in business to organizations and individuals in more than 60 nations. The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Julie Thomas, ValueSelling Associates' CEO, said,“We were delighted to join our clients in celebrating their well-deserved recognition through these prestigious awards. With wins highlighting their outstanding sales achievements, it underscores the power of ValueSelling Associates' sales methodology to drive revenue and create customers for life.”

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework® include Dun & Bradstreet, Kimberly-Clark Professional, LiveRamp, Okta and Weir Minerals. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

At the Stevie Awards event, ValueSelling Associates also presented its own awards that recognize leadership in creating revenue growth and customer value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the 2024 ValueSelling Associates Excellence in Sales Leadership Award was presented to Dun & Bradstreet. With a history of successfully enabling his teams to achieve their full learning and business potential, Joe Timpone, Vice President of Sales Enablement and Development at Dun & Bradstreet, led D&B to outstanding results, including a reduction in ramp time for new hires, an increase in average deal size, a reduction in sales cycles and an overall increase in seller satisfaction.

The 2024 ValueSelling Associates XDR Americas Award was presented to Okta. Under the leadership of Steve Finch, Vice President of Sales Development, Okta transformed its prospecting program, exceeding its sales development goals, achieving one of the best sales development quarters in recent years and generating critical impact for the entire organization.

2024 Stevie Award Winner Details

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 47 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition.



Dun & Bradstreet , a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance.



Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Representative of the Year – Technology Industries , Ashley Cummings, Data & Analytics Advisor for Finance, Supply & Marketing

ValueSelling Associates Excellence in Sales Leadership Award Winner for leadership in the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework.



Kimberly-Clark Professional is dedicated to creating exceptional workplacesTM for hardworking people like you.

Gold Stevie Winner for Outbound Marketing Program of the Year in recognition of its“Aligning the Revenue Engine for Maximum Impact” program.



LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust.

Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Meeting of the Year in recognition of“Creating a Culture of Exceptionalism.”



Okta , a leading provider of identity and access management solutions, frees everyone to safely use any technology-anywhere, on any device or app.

ValueSelling Associates XDR Americas Award Winner for transforming its prospecting program, exceeding its sales development goals, achieving one of the best sales development quarters in recent years and generating critical impact for the entire organization.



Weir Minerals enables the sustainable and efficient delivery of the natural resources essential to create a better future for our world.

Gold Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques for a“Greener Tomorrow.”



ValueSelling Associates won two awards.



Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Book of the Year – The Power of ValueSelling: The Gold Standard to Drive Revenue and Create Customers for Life Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Enablement Solution – New Version for its eValuePrompterTM



Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at .

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework® : the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

