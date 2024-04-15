Best companies to streamline your business financials

(MENAFN- Saints Art)



In the ever-evolving entrepreneurship space, an entrepreneur always has his hands full with multi-tasking. He is overseeing everything from creatives to marketing to production to employee management, payments, vendors and also the taxation. As the company evolves the entrepreneur can build a team to oversee these departments. However, accounting and finances is one department which needs to be absolutely up to date. For this one must liaison with the best companies that can streamline business financials, look minutely into taxation, ensure it is paid on time and also there are no arrears or late fee. Here are some of the best Accounting and Financial Advisory firms that will ensure that your accounts are always smooth.



RKCA

RKA Corporate Advisory (RKCA) Private Limited is a pioneering Accountancy and Financial Advisory firm that offers full-spectrum Chartered Accountancy services, as well as business advisory and international tax services to industries such as pharmaceuticals, fashion, security, IT, NGOs, ITES, celebrities and films, e-commerce, media and entertainment, manufacturing, e-gaming, travel, logistics, software, hospitality and aviation, among others. RKACA, founded nearly four decades ago in 1985 by CA Rahul Kapoor, a Chartered Accountant par excellence, now stands as a hallmark of integrity and dedication, with core expertise across diverse domains including income tax, GST, India entry strategy, auditing, international taxation, legal services, Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), corporate compliance, Financial Process Outsourcing, startup support ecosystem, investment banking, and merger accounting. RKCA's success is due to the company's enormous talent pool, which includes around 100 professionals such as Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, MBAs, and Lawyers with a total expertise of 200 years.



Ernst and Young

Ernst & Young India is one of India's leading accounting firms. EY India offers transaction advisory, assurance, taxation, and consultancy services. EY assists fast-growing businesses throughout the world in scaling by providing one-on-one support, access to EY proprietary digital tools, networking, and insight sharing. Using extensive knowledge and cutting-edge digital platforms like EY Velocity, they help entrepreneurs at every stage of their growth journey become tomorrow's global market leaders. They also assist young entrepreneurs in understanding the tax system.



Luthra and Luthra

Luthra & Luthra Law Offices (the "Firm"), a three-decade-old law practice, began as a corporate law firm before transitioning to a full-service law business with the acquisition of Chandhoke, Sharma & Sondhi.With "integrity" as its foundation stone, Rajiv Luthra started the Firm with a desire to serve its clients' interests with maximum dedication and professionalism, and he invested in its people, resulting in a number of its current Partners being homegrown. Over the years, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices has assisted numerous worldwide corporations in establishing a presence in India and navigating the complex Indian legal system.



Taxpare Fintech Services

Taxpare provides one-stop solutions for startups, enterprises, SMEs, and new-age entrepreneurs to not only launch their businesses but also assure a seamless flow of work. They can guide you through the process of forming a private limited company, a sole proprietorship, or a partnership. They also ensure annual compliance, bookkeeping, and accounting services. As students go through assessments and notices, they take a close look at the financial department, which includes payroll and PF setup. Aside from GST, they manage TDS Form 16 and Form 24 to guarantee that taxes are filed correctly. You can also access their services online from anywhere in the country.



KPMG India

Built in August 1993, KPMG's businesses soon built a strong competitive presence in the country. They now operate from 14 cities, using a global approach to providing value-added services to its clientele. Their uniqueness originates from the quick delivery of performance-based, industry-tailored, and technology-enabled business consulting services by some of the country's brightest minds. KPMG employees are grouped by industry focus, allowing clients to communicate with industry professionals who speak their language. Internal information technology and knowledge management systems enable us to provide clients with informed and timely business advice, aiding them in setting up and growing their businesses in India.





