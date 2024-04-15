On April 1, Israel bombed also completely demolished the Iranian consulate annex construction positioned close to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria. The attack, which murdered seven army representatives, was greatly condemned by the global community as a clear breach of Syria’s hegemony, as well as of the Vienna Convention also the created norms of global ties. A superficial look through history proves that nation actors have virtually never assaulted the diplomatic tasks of other nations, except throughout periods of complete conflict. The most applicable as well as recent instance is when the United States bombed the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade, today’s Serbia, in 1999, which it said it was by mistake. Even though, to be sure, Beijing did not think this was the matter in spite of apologies from the management of Leader Bill Clinton. Such a happening is completely unexcused also establishes a terrible precedent for global ties. Israel, and nations like the United States, do not have the right to conduct army actions in Syria without the voiced approval of the United Nations-known administration of Syria. Doing so is a obvious breach of the United Nations Charter. On top of breaching the United Nations Charter, the assault on the Iranian consulate is an obvious breach of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. It is a daring gambit for the administration of Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to have gained back such an escalation. It provokes the question, why did Israel do this?