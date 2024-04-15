Real Estate Registration in Sharjah links “ownership and usufruct deeds” to the UAE Pass

(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah, 2024

In its commitment to providing the best services to customers, and in an implementation of the UAE government’s vision for digital transformation and enhancing customer experience, the Real Estate Registration Department in Sharjah has announced the provision of the service of ownership and usufruct deeds of various types in the digital wallet of the UAE Digital Identity (UAE Pass) app, making it the first government department in the emirate to provide this service.

The Department's customers can now download ownership and private benefit deeds (ownership deed, joint ownership deed, usufruct deed, or joint usufruct deed) through the digital ID smart application on mobile phones.

In this context, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, confirmed that: “The Department is keen to provide an easy and smooth experience for customers while they use our services. We want them to complete their transactions efficiently, quickly, and effectively, which supports the strategic directions of the Department by providing all the services in accordance with the best global practices”.

Al-Shamsi added, “This pioneering step comes within the directives of Sharjah’s Executive Council for digital transformation, and in line with the objectives of “We the UAE 2031” vision, which aims to translate the future visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE President, may God protect him, into a tangible reality. All institutions operating in the country are working on it, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071”.

The “UAE Pass” is the first national digital identity for all citizens and residents of the Emirates, and it allows users to access the services of local and federal government agencies, in a simplified and secure manner, without the need to visit government service centers.







