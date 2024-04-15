China Inaugurates synthetic biology innovation center in Shangahai

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Shanghai Synthetic Biology Innovation Center was officially unveiled, marking a significant step forward in the promotion of innovation and development within the burgeoning field of synthetic biology in the eastern Chinese metropolis. This initiative, jointly initiated by industry service institutions and synthetic biology innovation partners, aims to foster collaboration with both domestic and international scientific research institutions, non-profit organizations, and leading enterprises to advance global efforts in synthetic biology.



According to the municipal science and technology commission, the center will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, leveraging the expertise and resources of its partners to drive progress in the field of synthetic biology. Jin Qinxian, director of the center's strategic development committee, outlined three key objectives for the center: talent aggregation, innovation empowerment, and industrial amplification. These goals underscore the center's commitment to fostering a dynamic ecosystem that promotes talent development, facilitates innovation, and accelerates the translation of research into tangible industrial applications.



Shanghai has demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of the synthetic biology industry, as evidenced by its comprehensive action plan unveiled in September 2023. This plan outlines a series of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, establishing new research and development institutions, and advancing both basic and applied research in the field of synthetic biology. By investing in the development of cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, Shanghai is poised to solidify its position as a leading hub for innovation in synthetic biology, driving economic growth and scientific advancement in the region and beyond.

