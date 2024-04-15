Navsari's Political Landscape: Examining CR Patil's Dominance Against Congress’ Challenge

(MENAFN- IANS) Navsari, April 15 (IANS) In Navsari Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat, the stage is set for another electoral contest.

Representing the BJP, Chandrakant Raghunath Patil, widely known as CR Patil, will seek re-election from this seat.

CR Patil is a three-time MP and the President of the BJP's Gujarat unit.

He is noted for being the first non-Gujarati to hold this influential position.

Giving CR Patil a fight is the Congress candidate Naishadh Desai, a seasoned politician known for his congenial persona and active role in the grand old party's television debate team.

Naishadh Desai holds a B.A., LL.B degree from Daxin Gujarat University, equipping him with a strong foundation in both legal and liberal arts education.

He has diverse professional engagements, primarily focusing on his career as an advocate, alongside involvement in social work and farming.

On the other hand, CR Patil's political journey began in local politics as the BJP Treasurer for Surat City, followed by a stint as the Vice President.

His leadership skills were recognised early when he was appointed Chairman of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) in 1998 by Chief Minister Keshu Patel.

CR Patil's poll track record is impressive, with some of the most significant victory margins in Indian electoral history.

In 2014, he was elected with a margin of 558,116 votes, the third highest nationwide. He surpassed this record in 2019, winning by a margin of 689,668 votes - the second-highest ever recorded.

Under his leadership, the BJP secured a victory in the recent state elections, winning 156 out of 182 seats.

This victory was significant, although it fell short of CR Patil's assertion that he would resign if the BJP won even a single seat less than the total.

His influence is not limited to electoral politics; it also resonates on the ground.

About 20,000 women from the Limbayat Assembly constituency in Surat are planning to support him at a rally on April 18, when he files his nomination papers.

These women, adorned in saffron saris, caps, and khes, symbolise their staunch support for CR Patil and the BJP's agenda. The enthusiasm is palpable in the words of Limbayat's BJP MLA, Sangeeta Patil, who notes the eagerness of local women to participate in the political process and support their leader.

She said, "BJP workers across all Navsari Lok Sabha constituency Assembly segments are enthusiastic as CR Patil prepares to file his nomination papers. On April 18, the air will be charged with the rallying cry of 'Aab Ki Baar, 400 Par.'"

Navsari's demographic and socio-economic backdrop provides further context to this electoral battle. The constituency has a population of 171,109, with a higher literacy rate than the national average - 88 per cent compared to 74 per cent. This educated electorate plays a crucial role in shaping the political discourse and outcomes in the region.