DRAGON CAPITAL COMMENTS ON VIETNAM’S STATE OF THE ECONOMY IN Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Hung Nguyen CFA, Senior Economist at Dragon Capital, commented, "What really stands out in the first quarter of 2024 is the jump in exports and imports, resulting in a hefty trade surplus of US$ 8.1bn vs US$ 4.9bn in Q1 2023. The remarkable growth in the tourism sector's sales of 46.3% was supported by international arrivals reaching pre-pandemic levels of 4.6 million.”
“Vietnam's GDP growth hitting a five-year peak of 5.7% in Q1 2024 clearly demonstrates the sound health of Vietnam’s economy. The industry and construction sectors have also made a remarkable recovery, growing by 6.3%, a stark contrast to the contraction of 0.4% seen over the same period last year.
"The encouraging 0.2% fall in March CPI is a testament to the effectiveness of our domestic monetary policies. This keeps the annual inflation rate at 3.8%, comfortably below the government's target of 4-4.5%. Such positive indicators reinforce our confidence in projecting a 6.5% GDP growth for 2024.”
MENAFN14042024005559012273ID1108092071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.