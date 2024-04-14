DRAGON CAPITAL COMMENTS ON VIETNAM’S STATE OF THE ECONOMY IN Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Hung Nguyen CFA, Senior Economist at Dragon Capital, commented, "What really stands out in the first quarter of 2024 is the jump in exports and imports, resulting in a hefty trade surplus of US$ 8.1bn vs US$ 4.9bn in Q1 2023. The remarkable growth in the tourism sector's sales of 46.3% was supported by international arrivals reaching pre-pandemic levels of 4.6 million.”



“Vietnam's GDP growth hitting a five-year peak of 5.7% in Q1 2024 clearly demonstrates the sound health of Vietnam’s economy. The industry and construction sectors have also made a remarkable recovery, growing by 6.3%, a stark contrast to the contraction of 0.4% seen over the same period last year.



"The encouraging 0.2% fall in March CPI is a testament to the effectiveness of our domestic monetary policies. This keeps the annual inflation rate at 3.8%, comfortably below the government's target of 4-4.5%. Such positive indicators reinforce our confidence in projecting a 6.5% GDP growth for 2024.”







