Israel-Iran Crisis: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Ready To Respond, US Moves Troops To Middle East & More | Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Iran Tensions: Iran on April 13 launched a drone attack against Israel, which it blames for an attack on its embassy in Damascus (Syria). This marks the first wave of direct military assault amid high-strung tensions between Israel and Iran, raising alarms for a wider regional conflict States President Joe Biden informed that he met with his national security team at the White House to receive an update on Iran's attacks against Israel amid brawling tensions between the two countries | Our LIVE coverage of the Israel-Iran Tensions hereEarlier on April 12, Biden told reporters he expected Iran's attack on Israel to come \"sooner rather than later\", warning the Middle Eastern country \"don't\" and reiterated Washington's commitment to defend Israel, Reuters reported.\"We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,\" he said. When asked what his message to Iran is, Biden replied \"Don't\", referring to the expected attack, with Iran making its move and tensions in the region at a high, we take a look at the top 10 developments in the Iran-Israel crises.

Top 10 Updates on Israel-Iran Tensions in the Middle East

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 14 said his country had been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years and is ready to respond. \"In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong. We have demanded a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination. Citizens of Israel, I know that you are also level-headed. I call on you to follow the directives of IDF Home Front Command. Together we will stand and with God's help, together we will overcome all of our enemies,\" Netanyahu said Ministry of External Affairs, India has in a statement on April 14 expressed concern regarding the situation between Israel and Iran in the Middle East.“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” the statement said as per ANI. Indian authorities are also in touch with Tehran after it was learned that the cargo ship seized by Iran on April 13, had 17 Indians onboard. The captured MSC Aries is linked to Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer troops are heading to the Middle East amid growing fears of a wider Middle East conflict. The United States already has tens of thousands of troops in the region and provides billions of dollars worth of military assistance to Israel.“We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces,\" AFP quoted a US defence official in Washington as saying of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, on attacks by Iran against Israel -“I am deeply concerned about the unfolding situation in the Middle East, involving the launch by Iran of drones and missiles against Israel...I strongly call upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in the region. This is a moment that calls for wise and prudent judgement, in which the risks and extended risks are very carefully considered. I expect that the Iranian authorities will honour their word that by their action today, the matter can be deemed concluded...\"The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on April 14 at 4 pm (2000 GMT) over Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel, a diplomat said. This came after Israel urged the council to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a“terrorist organization”.“The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran,” Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Iranian drone attack on Israel, while also calling for an immediate cessation of these hostilities between the two nations.“I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran this evening. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities. I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation,\" Guterres told media persons. He also urged both nations to exercise maximum restraint and stressed that neither the world nor the region could afford another war.

Countries around the world condemned Iran's strikes on Israel late on April 13. Argentina, Britain, Canada, Egypt, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the US have expressed concern and condemned Iran's actions's US-backed system of interconnected radar and mobile missile batteries is designed to shoot down rockets, missiles and mortars that could hit Israeli population centres or important infrastructure. It has been lauded for reaching a 90 percent interception rate in past attacks. The US and UK forces also sought to repel the attack. A US defence official said its forces in the region shot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel, while the UK Defense Ministry said it deployed Royal Air Force jets attack marks the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Booms and sirens were heard in Israel. Air raid sirens were reported in numerous places including northern Israel, southern Israel, the northern West Bank and the Dead Sea near the Jordanian border. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said there were no reports of casualties leading airlines have cancelled flights to Iran and restricted its use of Israeli and Iranian airspace amid rapidly escalating tensions. Air India and Qantas planes have now begun avoiding Iranian airspace while Lufthansa extended a suspension on flights to and from Tehran. Flight tracking data indicates that a London-bound Air India flight took a significantly longer route on April 13 to avoid Iranian airspace. According to an NDTV report quoting sources, the carrier may now take up to 45 minutes longer to arrive at destinations in Europe.

