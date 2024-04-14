Poll shows Putin twice as loved as Biden in Mideast, African countries

(MENAFN) A recent opinion poll conducted by Al-Monitor in collaboration with data analytics firm Premise sheds light on shifting power dynamics and preferences among residents in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The poll, carried out between March 4 and March 22, 2024, across Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, and Tunisia, surveyed 2,670 respondents regarding their views on global leaders and regional influence.



According to the survey results, Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged as the most favorably viewed world leader among respondents, garnering 44.4 percent of the votes.



Chinese President Xi Jinping followed closely behind with 33.8 percent, while United States President Joe Biden trailed with only 21.7 percent of respondents expressing a preference for him.



Putin's popularity transcended national borders within the region, with particularly high favorability ratings in Egypt, where 51.6 percent of respondents expressed a favorable view.



Despite a slight edge in Iraq, where 29.2 percent favored Biden, Putin and Xi maintained higher overall favorability ratings.



The survey findings suggest a shifting landscape of influence, with Moscow and Beijing increasingly perceived as playing more significant roles in the MENA region compared to a decade ago. There is speculation that in the coming years, their influence could rival that of Washington in the region.



The reasons behind Washington's diminished popularity in the region are multifaceted, with factors such as its support for Israel's actions in Gaza likely contributing. However, opinions were divided among respondents regarding which global power could most effectively mediate political disagreements in the Middle East, with roughly equal percentages favoring the United States and Russia.



Despite this, a notable portion of respondents still believe that the United States is best equipped to help resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict. Over 40 percent of respondents expressed this view, compared to Russia's 27.9 percent and China's 13.4 percent.



Overall, the poll underscores the evolving perceptions of global leadership and influence in the Middle East and North Africa, with Putin and Xi increasingly gaining favor among residents compared to Biden.

