Costa Rica Reiterates Alert Avoiding Trips To The Middle East As The Situation Could Become“Aggravated”

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) To reach out to fellow citizens, the social networks of the Embassy of Costa Rica in Israel remain active

By Beleida Delgado April 13, 2024

The fear that the situation in the Middle East would become even more complicated led the Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reiterate the call for the Costa Rican population not to travel to the area.