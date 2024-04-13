Jordan Temporarily Closes Airspace To Civilian Air Traffic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan closed its airspace temporarily to civilian air traffic amid increasing tensions in the region.

Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Saturday reported the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARC) as saying that Jordanian airspace will be temporarily closed to all incoming, departing and transiting aircraft starting at 20:00 UTC.

CARC issued a statement saying, "The decision comes to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation in Jordanian airspace in light of the escalation of surrounding risks in the region and after assessing the risks following internationally followed standards." CARC added that it would review the decision in light of developments.