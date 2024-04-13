Watch: Heavy Rains In Dubai, Abu Dhabi As Long Weekend Nears End

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 7:25 PM

Residents across Dubai and Abu Dhabi were in for a delight after rains took over in many parts of the city, following a period of warmer days. For many, it is the perfect end to a nine-day long weekend marking Eid holiday, after a month of fasting.

Under Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa, a majestic scene unfolded as medium rains fell on the Downtown area while the dancing fountains grooved to their tune. Storm Centre shared a video of the breathtaking moment on its social platforms.

Storm Centre also shared a video lightning at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Motorists coming back from day time plans on the weekend were shocked to see the rains. In a video shared by a KT reader, rainfall is seen over Dubai's Mirdif area.

Near Sheikh Zayed Road, it was a cloudy night after light rains drizzled.

KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal

In another video by Storm Centre, motorists are seen driving through heavy rains in Dubai.

Storm Centre shared another video of rains in Abu Dhabi.

Other emirates like Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Umm Al Quwain have been experiencing the wet spell since morning, as per the country's Met department.

It was a calm night at the Sharjah Mosque, as the beautiful house of worship's reflection shone on the rainwater collected outside the structure.

KT Photo: Sahim Salim

The NCM has issued orange and yellow alerts in parts of the country, warning residents of expected convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over some coastal and internal areas. This will be accompanied by fresh winds reaching 40 Km/hr, with a cloudy scene from Saturday evening until 10am on Sunday. The authority highlighted the regions most likely to experience these changing conditions.

Earlier, the National Centre of Meteorology revealed in a forecast that heavy rain may hit some parts of the country from Sunday, and a hailstorm - accompanied by lightning and thunder - may strike from Monday to Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of driving during the unstable weather conditions by calling on them to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

For those wondering if rain might dampen their last day of long weekend plans, here's what the NCM's forecast looks like for tomorrow:

The weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, with the amount of clouds increasing with rainfall in some areas, especially the eastern and southern ones. Winds will be light to moderate in speed and active at times.

