‘Will Campaign & Contest LS Polls From Anantnag-Rajouri’: Senior NC Leader

Srinagar, April 13 (IANS) Senior National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad on Saturday said that he will campaign and contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

“My health is better now. I will campaign and contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency,” Altaf said in a video message after a local newspaper reported that he would not campaign due to his ill health.

He said he had a viral fever which is now subsiding.

Following media reports, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah went to Altaf's residence in Wangat village in Ganderbal district.

Following his meeting with Omar, Mian Altaf Ahmad put out a video statement saying that he is feeling better now and would contest polls as the NC candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.