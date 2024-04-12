(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Lasers Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global construction lasers market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand from manufacturers for 3D laser scanners to reduce rework, speed up task completion, and increase quality control, expanding laser popularity and rising infrastructure projects, and an increase in the number of construction sites. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the rotary laser level, plumb/dot laser level, and line laser level markets.

This study includes a forecast for the global construction lasers by type, product, and region.

Construction Lasers Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



1Ft to 100Ft

101Ft to 200Ft 201Ft and Above

Construction Lasers Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Rotary Laser Level

Plumb/Dot Laser Level

Line Laser Level Others

Construction Lasers Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Construction Lasers Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies construction lasers companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the construction lasers companies profiled in this report include:



HEXAGON

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Trimble

Fortive

Alltrade tools

Amberg

DotProduct

FARO FLIR Systems

Construction Lasers Market Insights

201ft and above will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for large infrastructure projects.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing industrial and building activity, as well as a number of construction sites and industry presence in this region.

Features of the Global Construction Lasers Market



Market Size Estimates: Construction lasers market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Construction lasers market size by type, product, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Construction lasers market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, product, and regions for the construction lasers market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the construction lasers market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900