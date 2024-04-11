Radisson Blu, Kaushambi Launches Skygrill Restaurant

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi NCR, 10th April 2024: Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, unveils its latest culinary gem, Skygrill Restaurant, offering delectable Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine. The newly launched restaurant is located adjacent to "Rooftop - The View." Skygrill boasts panoramic views, setting the stage for an exceptional dining experience, and is perfect for a great evening with your loved ones. Thus, to escape the mundane routine, individuals can enjoy their evenings from 6 p.m. onwards at Skygrill restaurant.



Guests can indulge in delectable dishes prepared by culinary experts, featuring authentic flavours and fresh ingredients from Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisines. Skygrill promises a culinary journey with every bite, from savoury kebabs to juicy grilled delicacies.



Mr. Navneet Jain, CEO of Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Skygrill represents our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences that exceed expectations. With its stunning views, carefully crafted menu, and vibrant ambience, we are hopeful that Skygrill will quickly become a beloved culinary destination in Delhi-NCR."



Chef Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, shared his views: "Skygrill restaurant has the essence of Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine, blending traditional flavours with contemporary flair. At Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, we are thrilled to introduce this culinary haven where every dish on the menu is crafted with passion and precision, promising an unforgettable dining experience."



Adding to the ambience is the enchanting live music that fills the air, creating the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience. Whether it's a romantic dinner for two or a gathering of friends and family, Skygrill offers a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere for all. Experience the delicious delicacies at Skygrill and embark on a culinary journey like no other at Radisson Blu, Kaushambi.





About Radisson Blu Kaushambi:



Ideally located in Delhi-NCR near Noida and East Delhi, the Radisson Blu Kaushambi is perfect for business travellers. Placing you within an eight-minute drive of the Noida corporate hub, our high-end accommodations offer thoughtful services such as on-call doctors, airport transfers, and spacious banquet halls, as well as modern amenities including free Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service. For a unique stay, discover our road trips and delicious buffet offerings. Explore nearby attractions such as Connaught Place and Pragati Maidan, just a 15-minute drive away. After a day of meetings, indulge in a relaxing spa treatment, take a dip in our rooftop pool, or enjoy a tasty meal at Rooftop - The View.

