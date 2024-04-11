Seastar Medical To Present At The Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that management will present at the Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference on Thursday, April 18 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The formal presentation will be followed by a hosted question-and-answer session.



Investors interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event here: Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference Registration . An archived replay will be available on the Company's website approximately 48 hours after the live event and will be archived for 90 days.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical's novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

...

