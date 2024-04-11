New Zealand Visa Requirements For Israeli Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS

People from Israel and citizens of 190 other countries with visa-free entry privileges are required to get a visa waiver before traveling to New Zealand. The NZeTA allows qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without requiring a visa from the embassy. If you don't need a visa for New Zealand, you will have to request an ETA instead. Israeli nationals are eligible to seek a New Zealand Tourist eTA if their intended stay in New Zealand is shorter than 90 days. On October 1, 2019, the New Zealand government introduced the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (eTA). A total of two years from the date of issuance, Israel-issued transit and tourism eTAs for New Zealand are valid for multiple entries/transit. The NZ eTA application process is simple and can be completed from a computer, tablet or smartphone from anywhere in the world. Israelis do not need to go to a New Zealand embassy to apply. This is a very quick process that can be completed in minutes.







WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR THE CITIZENS OF ISRAEL?



Valid passport: Make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates: Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address: You will receive confirmation reference number via email. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA

Every year, millions of individuals journey to different locations. Regrettably, not every flight can be accomplished in a single, uninterrupted trip. Numerous nations provide transit visas to tourists who will only be in the country briefly before moving on to their ultimate destination. Travelers who do not have a visa can request the Electronic Travel Authority for New Zealand (NZeTA) when visiting New Zealand. These people, called transit passengers, pass through New Zealand while en route to a different destination. Every traveler going through Auckland International Airport needs to possess a NZeTA transit pass. Those who are ineligible for NZeTA transit must request a transit visa while in New Zealand. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), a program for electronic visa waivers, commenced operations in July 2019. Visa waiver nationals, as well as cruise ship passengers of all nationalities, permanent residents of Australia, and transit passengers, must now obtain the eTA NZ in order to travel to New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows numerous entries for short-term visits. The airline and cruise crew eTA New Zealand is valid for 5 years from the date of approval. It is not necessary to apply for an eTA before each transit through the country. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

OVERSTAY ON NEW ZEALAND VISA

The Immigration Act of 2009 mandates that every unauthorized immigrant must depart from New Zealand. Visitors are required to depart New Zealand before their temporary visa expires, as stated on their visa. Overstayers need to realize that if there are no special reasons for granting a visa, they must depart from New Zealand or be deported. It is important for the visa holder to make sure that their visa is not expired. Various methods are used to detect overstayers, such as accessing public information, conducting regular compliance checks, and reviewing data from the New Zealand Police. If you stay in New Zealand beyond the expiration of your visa, you are violating the law. The following are some of the dangers of overstaying:



You are unable to study or work and must pay for your medical expenses.

If you stay in the country for 42 days or more without a valid visa, you may be barred from returning.

Except in very exceptional circumstances, an overstayed New Zealand visa or NZeTA is unlikely to be renewed. Overstayers, regardless of nationality, must understand that if no unusual circumstances warrant the granting of a visa, they must depart New Zealand or face deportation.

NEW ZEALAND VISA WITH DUAL CITIZENSHIP

To ensure your immigration records are accurate at both your starting and ending locations, use the same passport for both departures and arrivals when traveling with dual citizenship. If you arrive in New Zealand with an Australian passport, you need to use the same passport to leave and enter your final destination country. Border/customs officials will check the expiration date on your passport to decide if you can enter New Zealand. In order to travel to New Zealand with a NZeTA instead of a visa, you need to possess a passport from a country listed on the visa waiver list. You must tell us about any other countries where you have citizenship. If the other country accepts dual citizenship, you can keep your citizenship there. Some countries require you to first obtain permission from them. If the other country does not permit dual citizenship, you may lose your former citizenship when you obtain New Zealand citizenship.

NEW ZEALAND VISA TRANSFER TO NEW PASSPORT

If you have gotten a new passport, you need to move your existing visa to the new passport before you travel. This is valid for both traditional visas and e-visas. Letter-issued visas are also referred to as eVisas. Visa labels are labels physically affixed to your passport. Both are connected to your passport in our system. It is advised to apply for an eVisa as it is the fastest method to transfer your visa to a new passport and does not involve any application fees. This is a task that can be completed through the internet. A paper visa is a physical document affixed to the traveler's passport, while a NZ Travel Authority and an eVisa are both sent to the applicant through email. Holders of New Zealand visas can keep the same type of visa and just transfer it to their new passport. A visa label can also be transferred to an eVisa, and a physical visa label can be obtained for an existing eVisa. The applicant's passport information can also be updated via the online service. The request must be submitted at least 10 days before departure for New Zealand. Individuals with a New Zealand eVisa must notify authorities if their passport information changes.