Paras Kalnawat Reveals His Dog Teddy Took Over As 'Caretaker For Mom' After His Dad's Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) On National Pet Day, actor Paras Kalnawat opened up about his dog 'Teddy', calling it an integral part of their family.

Paras, who essays the role of Rajveer in 'Kundali Bhagya', said: "Teddy isn't just a pet; he's an integral part of our family. His presence has transformed our lives, bringing immense joy and comfort, especially during challenging times."

The actor, who is known for his role in 'Anupamaa', further shared how his furry friend assumed the role of caretaker for his mother after his father's demise.

"After the passing of my dad, I believe 'Teddy' has assumed the role of caretaker for my mom in my absence. His presence fills the void and keeps my mom company, providing her with solace and companionship during my absence," said Paras.

He added: "Teddy's unwavering love and appreciation for every gesture reaffirm the profound connection between pets and humans. Let's recognise the invaluable gift pets are and consider providing loving homes to these innocent souls."

The show stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad.

It airs on Zee TV.